Pedestrian killed on South Bay highway

Posted 6:59 PM, November 17, 2019, by , Updated at 07:03PM, November 17, 2019

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A pedestrian was fatally struck Sunday on the transition road between Interstate 805 and state Route 54 in National City, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. and the driver stopped, according to the CHP.

No arrests were immediately made.

The pedestrian died at the scene and CHP shut down the transition road between the two freeways.

There were no immediate details regarding the gender and age of the victim, whose name will be withheld pending family notification.

