× Man hurt in house fire

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Firefighters responded to a house fire that left one man injured.

It happened just after midnight Sunday at a home on Cedar Avenue in Chula Vista.

Firefighters initially received reports that four people were in the house, but had escaped before they arrived.

“We were able to knock down the fire in about 15 minutes,” said Brendan Barahura, battalion chief for the City of Chula Vista Fire Department. “The fire was in the bedroom portion of the house.”

One man was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.