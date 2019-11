SAN DIEGO — An SUV caught fire in La Jolla Sunday afternoon, sparking a small brush fire in the area.

The car fire was reported along La Jolla Shores Drive around 12 p.m.

According to police, the driver pulled over when he started to smell something burning in his vehicle. The engine caught fire moments later.

The driver was able to escape uninjured.

The fire spread to nearby brush on a hillside, which firefighters were able to quickly extinguish.