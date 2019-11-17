4 killed, 6 wounded in shooting at house party in Fresno

Crews knock down residential fire in Rancho Santa Fe

Posted 10:24 PM, November 17, 2019, by , Updated at 10:33PM, November 17, 2019
Data pix.

SAN DIEGO -- Crews battled a residential fire in the Rancho Santa Fe neighborhood Sunday night.

The second-alarm fire was reported along the 6800 block of Spyglass Lane at about 8:20 p.m. and was extinguished by about 10:10 p.m.

The Rancho Santa Fe Fire District said no other structures were threatened by the flames.

Details regarding the extent of the damage caused by the fire were not immediately available.

