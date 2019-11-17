Crews knock down residential fire in Rancho Santa Fe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Crews battled a residential fire in the Rancho Santa Fe neighborhood Sunday night.

The second-alarm fire was reported along the 6800 block of Spyglass Lane at about 8:20 p.m. and was extinguished by about 10:10 p.m.

The Rancho Santa Fe Fire District said no other structures were threatened by the flames.

Fire is knocked down. Crews will remain on scene throughout the night. No known residents displaced. — Rancho Santa Fe Fire (@RSF_Fire) November 18, 2019

Details regarding the extent of the damage caused by the fire were not immediately available.