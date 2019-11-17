Person trapped in car after colliding with casino bus

EL CAJON, Calif. — A Sycuan Casino bus and a small car collided in East County Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The accident happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Dehesa Road near the Sycuan Casino Resort and shut down traffic between Willow Glen Drive and the resort.

One person who was trapped in the small car was rescued by emergency crews, according to a CHP incident log.

CHP and emergency personnel were still on the scene as of 3 p.m. and it was not immediately known if any bus passengers were injured, although ambulances were in the area of the crash.

The front end of the bus was damaged. Crash debris and oil were spread on the roadway, the CHP reported.