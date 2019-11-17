× Car fire spreads to brush during Red Flag Warning

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters battled a car fire that spread to nearby brush.

It happened around 2 a.m. on De Luz Road in Fallbrook. Firefighters initially responded to reports of a car crash.

When crews arrived, they discovered an abandoned vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

The blaze spread to nearby brush. Firefighters sent eight engines to the blaze out of an abundance of caution during the Red Flag Warning in the county.

“The Red Flag Warning is not hitting us too hard yet here in North County luckily,” said Greg Wilson, Battalion Chief for the North County Fire Protection District. “Be smart about the potential of fire danger this weekend. There should be no open burning anywhere in the county this weekend.”

Nobody was injured in the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.