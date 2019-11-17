4 killed, 6 wounded in mass shooting at backyard party

FRESNO, Calif. — Four people were killed and six others were wounded in a shooting at a home in Fresno Sunday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. along the 5300 block of East Lamona Avenue.

Deputy Chief Michael Reid with FPD said the suspected shooter or shooters snuck into a backyard where approximately 35 people were gathered to watch a football game. The shooter or shooters then began firing into the crowd.

Three men between the ages of 25 and 30 were pronounced dead at the scene, Reid said. A fourth man who was also estimated to be between 25 and 30 years old was transported to a hospital in critical condition, where he then succumbed to his injuries.

Details regarding the extent of the wounded victims’ injuries were not immediately available.

Police said they did not have anyone in custody and were investigating the cause of the shooting.

No suspect descriptions were available Sunday night.

