Woman stabbed outside Domino’s Pizza

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A woman was stabbed outside a Domino’s Pizza in Oceanside Saturday night.

The stabbing was reported around 7:05 p.m. along the 300 block of Mission Avenue.

Oceanside Police Department officials arrived to find a woman suffering from serious but non-life-threatening stab wounds to her abdomen.

The woman told police she was attacked just outside the Domino’s and ran inside to ask for help.

Sgt. Michael Provence with OPD said the victim was taken by air ambulance to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

No one had been arrested in connection with the stabbing, and officials did not release a description of the person responsible.

Anyone with information about the stabbing was asked to call the Oceanside Police Department at 760-435-4900.