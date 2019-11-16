Woman seriously hurt in crash with suspected drunk driver

SAN DIEGO — A 26-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized this morning with a fractured pelvis and other internal injuries she sustained when she was struck by a 2015 Honda Accord sedan while crossing a street in the Mt. Hope area of San Diego, and the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

It occurred at the intersection of Market and Denby streets at 10:35 p.m. Friday as the victim was crossing Market Street legally, but not in a marked crosswalk, according to Sgt. Michael Tansey of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim, identified as Ruth James of San Diego, was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Tansey said.

The driver of the Honda, a 40-year-old woman, was jailed on suspicion of felony DUI, he said. She was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department jail records.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call Traffic Division detectives at 858-495-7800. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.