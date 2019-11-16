× Suspected drunk Lyft driver hits woman

SAN DIEGO — Police arrested a driver after he hit a pedestrian in Kearny Mesa.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday. A woman was crossing Balboa Avenue near Ruffner Street when she was hit by a Lyft driver in a dark gray Kia, according to the San Diego Police Department. The driver did not have any passengers at the time of the crash.

The woman suffered major injuries and was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

The man remained on the scene and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Eastbound Balboa Avenue has been closed from the I-805 to Ruffner Street as police investigate. There is no word yet on when the street will reopen.