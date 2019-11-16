Fire weather conditions return Sunday

SAN DIEGO — A Red Flag Warning for extreme fire danger was issued Saturday by the National Weather Service office in San Diego.

Windy conditions are expected Saturday night into Sunday afternoon, weather officials said.

Gusts up to 50 mph leading to difficult travel conditions are predicted.

The warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Areas of mountain slopes and passes in the county are expected to get gusts of 40-50 mph.