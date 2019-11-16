Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into power pole

Posted 10:03 PM, November 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:09PM, November 16, 2019

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A female driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing her vehicle into a power pole in Escondido Saturday evening.

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. along the 2000 block of North Nutmeg Street.

The Escondido Police Department said officials arrived at the scene to find live wires had fallen on top of the car with the driver stuck inside.

SDG&E crews arrived at about 6:40 p.m. to shut off the power so the driver could be pulled from the vehicle. No other people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

After paramedics evaluated the driver, police said she was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

SDG&E crews were still working to restore power to customers affected by the temporary shutoff and said power was expected to be fully restored by 6 a.m. Sunday.

Google Map for coordinates 33.152746 by -117.106897.

