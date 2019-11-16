Comic-Con 2020 badges sell out in 1 hour

SAN DIEGO — Comic book fans hoping to attend next year’s Comic-Con 2020 in San Diego are out of luck, as badges for the five-day convention quickly sold out online Saturday.

“That’s a wrap, folks! All badges for Comic-Con 2020 have been sold. Comic-Con thanks you for your continued patronage and support,” the event’s official Twitter account posted shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday.

Next year’s event will be held from July 23-26 at San Diego Convention Center, with a preview night on July 22.

“Because of increased interest in Comic-Con and limited space at the San Diego Convention Center, we have had to cap attendance,” Comic-Con officials said on the event website. “We truly wish we could accommodate each and every person who would like to attend the show. We are making strides to increase space by utilizing hotels and outdoor venues, the problem of attendance is one that all of us continue to work on constantly.”

The annual event brings in more than $147 million in economic activity to San Diego County. An estimated 130,000 people attended the festival this year.