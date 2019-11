SAN DIEGO — Five people are dead and one person is hurt after a shooting Saturday morning, the San Diego Police Department said.

It happened in the 2100 block of Flintridge Drive in the Paradise Hills neighborhood.

Police said among the victims killed, three of them are children.

The call came in around 7 a.m. Saturday, police said. Homicide detectives are on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.