25 arrested in mass warrant sweep

SAN DIEGO — Deputies arrested 25 people Saturday during a warrant sweep targeting the city of San Diego, sheriff’s officials said.

Four felony warrants, 24 misdemeanor warrants and three infraction warrants were issued during the sweep. A total of 31 warrants were cleared.

“The focus of the operation was the apprehension of subjects with outstanding warrants regardless of the charge or bail amount,” Sgt. Gary Burke of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

People with outstanding warrants are encouraged to turn themselves in Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at any of the Sheriff’s court facilities, Burke said.

The sweep was funded by the Sheriff’s Warrant System Automation Trust Fund, made up of fees collected from people who have violated a promise to appear in court or who have failed to comply with a court order.