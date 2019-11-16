2 stabbed after man thrown out of party tries to get back inside

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly stabbing two people while trying to force his way into a house party in Chula Vista, authorities said.

The stabbing happened around 12:15 a.m. near Palomar Street and 2nd Avenue. Police said a man who had been kicked out of a party was trying to make his way back inside when a woman and another man stopped him. The man then stabbed both people and ran away, according to authorities.

Police located the man a short time later and arrested him.

The female victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries and was in stable condition, police said. The male stabbing victim took himself to a hospital and was also in stable condition.