2 stabbed after man thrown out of party tries to get back inside

Posted 9:09 PM, November 16, 2019, by , Updated at 09:37PM, November 16, 2019

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly stabbing two people while trying to force his way into a house party in Chula Vista, authorities said.

The stabbing happened around 12:15 a.m. near Palomar Street and 2nd Avenue. Police said a man who had been kicked out of a party was trying to make his way back inside when a woman and another man stopped him. The man then stabbed both people and ran away, according to authorities.

Police located the man a short time later and arrested him.

The female victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries and was in stable condition, police said. The male stabbing victim took himself to a hospital and was also in stable condition.

