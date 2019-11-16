× 19 train cars derail downtown

SAN DIEGO — A train derailment caused traffic along Harbor Drive from Barrio Logan into downtown San Diego to back up Saturday.

The BNSF Railway Company said 19 cars carrying automobiles derailed at about 9:40 p.m. Friday while pulling out of a train yard at slow speed.

Each car was being lifted back onto the tracks and that work was expected to continue into late afternoon, according to Lena Kent, spokeswoman for BNSF Railway Company.

No injuries were reported and the cause is being investigated.