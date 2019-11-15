Watch Live: Trump impeachment inquiry hearing

WASHINGTON — Public hearings for the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump resume Friday on Capitol Hill.

Friday’s hearing begins at 6 a.m. PT, but you can join us beginning at 5:30 a.m. PT for a special, digital-only livestream that includes a breakdown of what you can expect to hear and see during the proceedings.

Read a breakdown of Wednesday’s testimony here.

Democrats are accusing Trump of trading military aid to the Ukraine for their help in investigating his political rival Joe Biden.

Republicans are denouncing the impeachment inquiry as an effort to undo the results of the 2016 election. President Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

On Friday, the public will hear from the ousted U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

So, how will this week’s hearings work?

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and Republican California Rep. Devin Nunes will lead the sessions. They’ll have 45 minutes each to question witnesses with staff lawyers likely playing a big role. All other committee members will get 5 minutes each to do the same.

After this week, lawmakers expect at least one more week of public hearings.