Plastic ban takes effect in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — The Imperial Beach plastic ban officially took effect Friday after being passed unanimously by city council back in May.

It’s considered one of the toughest single-use plastic reduction ordinances in the county and California. It bans the use of plastic straws, stirrers, utensils and bags.

Some local businesses were ready to go right away, switching out all products.

“They managers said we have to be really strict about it. We have new paper straws and everything, so we’re just trying to get into the groove of things with it,” said Kane Narvaez, who works at Cow-A-Bunga, an ice cream shop on the pier.

Environmentalists have praised this ban and similar ones as a good way to reduce the amount of trash that ends up along San Diego’s coast. Even businesses at the pop-up farmers market have to play by the new rules.