Pickup driver hits woman on sidewalk, takes off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A 52-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries Friday morning when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Logan Heights neighborhood, police said.

Around 11 a.m., a pickup truck was driving westbound in the 700 block of Cesar Chavez Parkway when the driver made a right turn onto the 1900 block of Kearny Avenue, hitting the pedestrian who was walking westbound on a sidewalk, according to San Diego Police Officer Tony Martinez. The pickup then fled northbound on Kearny Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital to be treated for major head trauma, Martinez said.

The truck was described as a white F-150 with a tinted back window and a white California sticker.

An investigation is underway.