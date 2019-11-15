North County student arrested for alleged shooting threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A North County high school student was arrested on suspicion of making a specific threat to shoot up a planned school event, authorities reported Friday.

Bonsall High School officials called the San Diego County Sheriff's Department around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday to report that a student possibly had a gun at the campus on West Lilac Road, sheriff's Lt. Ricardo Lopez said.

Deputies responded and learned that the student "had made specific threats to commit a shooting at a planned school event in the near future," Lopez said. "These threats were substantiated through the investigation and after interviewing the suspect."

Deputies searched the student and did not find a gun on him or anywhere on the campus, but they detained the boy and removed all known firearms from his residence, Lopez said.

A second student was also possibly involved in the threat, but after further investigation Thursday deputies determined those claims were unfounded.

"There is no credible information that any other students are involved," Lopez said.

On Thursday morning, as San Diego County Sheriff's deputies were investigating the threat made at Bonsall High School, five students were shot at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, northwest of Los Angeles.

The shooting, allegedly carried out by a teen boy who attended the school, killed a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. It also wounded three other students and left the shooter gravely injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.