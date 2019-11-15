Man injured in Del Mar hit-and-run

DEL MAR, Calif. — Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who injured a 39-year-old man in Del Mar last week.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, a man was walking southbound in the alley between 10th and 11th streets when he was struck by an SUV traveling in the opposite direction, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s North Coastal Station. The driver did not stop to check on the victim and drove away.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for multiple injuries and remained hospitalized as of Friday evening. He is expected to survive.

The suspect vehicle is described as a light-colored compact SUV with minor damage to the front of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at 760-966-3500 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

Do you recognize this SUV? @SDSheriff wants your help in tracking down the suspect in a Nov. 9th hit and run that left a man seriously injured in @CityDelMar. For more information, visit: https://t.co/jHE7spdlSV. If you know something, call @sdcrimestoppers: (888) 580-8477. pic.twitter.com/kP5vl9ntEE — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) November 16, 2019