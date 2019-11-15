Watch Live: Trump impeachment inquiry hearing

Tagger dies in fall from downtown roof

Posted 9:00 AM, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:56AM, November 15, 2019

A man was found lying in the street on this block of 15th Street, just around the corner from police headquarters, with a serious head injury.

SAN DIEGO — Police believe a tagger fell to his death from a downtown building Friday morning.

The man was found lying on the ground below the structure just across the street from San Diego Police headquarters on 15th and E streets.

“The death is probably an accidental death,” SDPD Sgt. Matthew Botkin said.

Botkin explained that investigators found the man directly below a break in the building’s roof, which he likely fell through while tagging. Spraypaint cans could be seen near the man’s body.

Officers said the tagger had a severe head injury but the medical examiner was called to officially determine the cause of his death.

Police briefly shut down traffic on 15th Street between Broadway and E Street for the death investigation.

