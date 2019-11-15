Tagger dies in fall from downtown roof
SAN DIEGO — Police believe a tagger fell to his death from a downtown building Friday morning.
The man was found lying on the ground below the structure just across the street from San Diego Police headquarters on 15th and E streets.
“The death is probably an accidental death,” SDPD Sgt. Matthew Botkin said.
Botkin explained that investigators found the man directly below a break in the building’s roof, which he likely fell through while tagging. Spraypaint cans could be seen near the man’s body.
Officers said the tagger had a severe head injury but the medical examiner was called to officially determine the cause of his death.
Police briefly shut down traffic on 15th Street between Broadway and E Street for the death investigation.