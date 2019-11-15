Man accused of violently evading police after string of robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Felony charges were filed Friday against a man accused in a four-day South Bay crime spree that culminated with a police pursuit, during which he allegedly tried to run down officers who cornered him in an Imperial Beach cul-de-sac.

Alfonso Ayala Flores, 25, faces up to 34 years in prison if convicted of use of force or violence on a peace officer, shooting at an occupied vehicle, carjacking, robbery and evading arrest.

The series of crimes began Nov. 6, when Flores allegedly stole a Ford F-150 pickup truck at gunpoint at the Frontier Motel in San Ysidro.

Deputy District Attorney Mary Naoom alleged that on the following day, Flores fired at an occupied vehicle somewhere in the city. The prosecutor declined to reveal what prompted the gunfire, nor say how many people were in the vehicle.

About 10:30 p.m. last Saturday, he allegedly refused to yield when San Diego police spotted him driving the stolen Ford F-150 in the 1900 block of Dairy Mart Road in San Ysidro, Lt. Martha Sainz said.

The suspect, who had a female companion in the truck with him, fled west into Imperial Beach, where he wound up at the end of a cul-de-sac in the 1100 block of Zurich Drive.

As officers got out of their cars and shouted at him to halt, Flores made a U-turn and allegedly accelerated toward them, prompting one of the officers to open fire. At least one round struck the stolen truck, but no injuries were reported, according to police.

Naoom alleged that Flores struck the patrol car with the truck as he sped away, with police again in pursuit.

The chase -- during which the suspect allegedly threw a handgun out of the vehicle -- eventually ended in the 1200 block of Holly Avenue, where the fleeing man pulled over, jumped out of the pickup and ran off along with the woman, according to Sainz.

Later that night, officers located Flores, who was wanted in connection with a residential robbery, and arrested him on outstanding warrants.

"Based on information developed during the investigation, Flores was identified as the driver of the stolen vehicle and (deemed) responsible for the (vehicular) assault on the officers," the lieutenant said.

He was re-booked Wednesday in connection with the pursuit case.

Flores, who pleaded not guilty, remains in custody on $1 million bail. He's due back in court Nov. 26 for a readiness conference.