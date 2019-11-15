Independent bookstore seeks new owner, new location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A Clairemont bookstore that's been in business for nearly 30 years may soon close its doors.

Workers at Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore along the 5900 block of Balboa Avenue told FOX 5 the store lost its lease Wednesday and has 60 days to find a new location.

The news comes at a time when the store is also looking for a new owner. Kelly Orazi said the current owner is retiring and if they don't find a new one soon, the store will be forced to shut its doors.

Mysterious Galaxy is an independent bookstore known for its science fiction and fantasy novels.

Orazi believes the store has become a place of refuge for some. "Some people have been made to feel weird or awkward because they like science fiction or fantasy, but here they feel understood," Orazi said.