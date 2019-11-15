I-5 Manchester Avenue off-ramp to close through weekend

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Association of Governments and Caltrans will begin a four-day weekend closure of northbound Interstate 5’s off-ramp at Manchester Avenue Friday to continue construction work.

Work crews will close the ramp from 9 p.m. Friday evening to 5 a.m. Monday morning to merge the existing ramp to its new alignment, which will tie into the San Elijo Lagoon highway bridge. Motorists seeking to get off northbound I-5 at Manchester Avenue will be detoured up the freeway to Santa Fe Drive in Encinitas and re-routed back down southbound I-5.

The closure is part of the San Elijo Lagoon Highway Bridge Replacement Project, according to SANDAG. The project will add carpool lanes on both sides of I-5 over the lagoon and a pedestrian bridge linking the north and south sides of the lagoon.

The project, scheduled to be completed in 2021, is part of SANDAG’s Build NCC (North Coast Corridor) program, the first phase of a 40-year, $700 million effort to repair and expand vehicle and rail transportation infrastructure throughout the county.

Build NCC, which began in 2017 and includes construction in Solana Beach, Encinitas and Carlsbad, is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

Once the full 40-year program is completed, SANDAG anticipates adding a total of 13 miles of new carpool and high-occupancy vehicle freeway lanes, 1 1/2 miles of doubled railroad track, seven miles of bike and pedestrian paths and more than 1,200 acres of restored and preserved coastal habitat land.