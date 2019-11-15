Gas station robber sought by police

SAN DIEGO — A robbery suspect who made off with cash and cigarettes from a gas station in the Kearny Mesa area of San Diego was at large Friday morning.

The man walked into Mega Fuel in the 7100 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, claimed he had a gun and demanded cash, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The clerk gave money to the robber, who put the cash in a brown bag, then demanded cigarettes. The clerk complied and the robber put the cigarettes in the bag, then left the business, Heims said.

No gun was seen during the robbery, he said.

A detailed description of the robber was not immediately available.