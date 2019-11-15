Federal agents detonate dangerous materials found in La Jolla home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Federal agents were in the process of collecting hazardous materials Friday that were discovered at a La Jolla home Thursday, detonating some deemed too dangerous to transport.

Authorities were serving a search warrant at a home in La Jolla's Bird Rock neighborhood when they came across the unstable chemicals, prompting evacuations in the area while hazardous-materials personnel disposed of the potentially dangerous materials.

Authorities cleared people out of residences in the 600 block of Wrelton Drive and blocked off traffic lanes and sidewalks Thursday, according to San Diego police.

EPA officials said the discoveries inside the home included acids in unlabeled containers and other unknown chemicals.

Neighbors told FOX 5 the man who previously owned the home died recently and a family member visiting the home discovered the chemicals after his death.

According to the EPA, officials were not yet sure how long it would take hazmat crews to clear the residence.