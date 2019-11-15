FBI arrests 16 in gang sweep

SAN DIEGO — Sixteen suspected gang members and associates were taken into custody Friday on drug and weapons charges at the conclusion of a federal sweep of criminal groups in Chula Vista, National City and south San Diego, authorities reported.

The San Diego FBI Violent Crimes Task Force Gang Group made the arrests Thursday, according to the federal investigative agency.

Criminal complaints allege that the defendants have taken part in trafficking of heroin, methamphetamine and other illicit narcotics. One is also charged with a federal firearms violation, according to FBI public affairs.

Four suspects who were being sought in the sweep remain outstanding, officials said.

The names of the defendants, who made their initial appearances in federal court Friday, were not released.

The task force consists of personnel with the National City and San Diego police departments; the county District Attorney’s Office, Probation Department and Sheriff’s Department; the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation; and the federal Bureau of Prisons and Homeland Security Investigations.

Providing support during the operation were the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Chula Vista Police Department, according to the FBI.