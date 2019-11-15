Del Mar cancels day of racing due to weather

SAN DIEGO — The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club announced Friday that it will cancel races Nov. 21 due to the threat of rain.

DMTC officials announced the suspension out of caution for the horses’ safety as the rain is likely to make the Del Mar Fairgrounds’ dirt and grass tracks unsuitable for racing. The organization’s officials consulted with stakeholders like the California Horse Racing Board and the Thoroughbred Owners of California before making the decision.

“We know this is unusual for Del Mar but equine and rider safety is always our primary concern,” DMTC Executive Vice President for Racing Tom Robbins said. “We’ll make a call next week as to whether or not we’ll have training on Wednesday and Thursday.”

According to the DMTC, racing will continue as normal on Nov. 22 and throughout the weekend, with first posts at 12:30 p.m.