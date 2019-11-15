× Crews keep East County brush fire from spreading

SAN DIEGO — Crews worked quickly to keep a brush fire from spreading in East County early Friday.

The blaze broke out just before 4 a.m. near state Route 67 and Slaughterhouse Canyon Road, north of Lakeside. Flames spread slowly across about a half-acre of brush before crews were able to stop it from growing any larger.

The blaze was 100% contained by shortly after 7:30 a.m. Firefighters remained in the area to keep any hot spots from flaring up.

Investigators were working to determine what sparked the fire.