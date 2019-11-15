Comic-Con open registration begins Saturday

SAN DIEGO — Open registration begins Saturday for next year’s Comic-Con International event in San Diego.

Open registration starts Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. and is available to anyone who created Comic-Con Member ID accounts before Nov. 4, except those who already purchased a badge to Preview Night on July 22.

Those interested in registering must enter the event’s online waiting room between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Saturday in order to proceed with registration.

Comic-Con’s 2020 event will be held July 23 through 26 at the San Diego Convention Center. Visit Comic-Con’s website for additional registration information.