Boy shoots 3 children with BB gun at elementary school

PASADENA, Calif. — A 9-year-old boy shot three fellow students with a BB gun Thursday at an elementary school in Pasadena, but none required medical attention, police said.

The boy fired a BB gun pistol about 7:30 a.m. at Washington Elementary STEM Magnet at 1520 N. Raymond Ave., according to Pasadena Police Department Lt. Bill Grisafe.

The boy and his parents were contacted by police, who continue to investigate the incident, Grisafe said.

He was not immediately arrested and it was unclear if he remained detained. It was also unclear what consequences he was facing, according to Grisafe, who said the situation was sensitive because of the boy’s age.

The BB gun shooting at the Pasadena elementary school occurred just 10 minutes before the deadly Saugus High School shooting in Santa Clarita.