Bicyclist suffers life-threatening head injury after being struck by pickup

SAN DIEGO — A 27-year-old bicyclist was hospitalized this morning with a life-threatening head injury sustained when he was struck by a pickup truck in the Bay Park area of San Diego.

The bicyclist was traveling northbound in the 2000 block of Morena Boulevard about 10:05 p.m. Thursday and towing a second bicycle by holding it with his right hand. Neither bike was equipped with reflectors or lights, according to Sgt. Michael Tansey of the San Diego Police Department.

A 67-year-old man driving a 2004 Toyota Tundra also traveling northbound on Morena Boulevard struck the bicyclist, who was taken to a hospital with a severe head injury that was considered life-threatening, Tansey said.

Alcohol or drugs were not considered factors in the crash, he said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call Traffic Division detectives at 858-495-7800. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.