Watch Live: Trump impeachment inquiry hearing

Bicyclist suffers life-threatening head injury after being struck by pickup

Posted 7:21 AM, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:23AM, November 15, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A 27-year-old bicyclist was hospitalized this morning with a life-threatening head injury sustained when he was struck by a pickup truck in the Bay Park area of San Diego.

The bicyclist was traveling northbound in the 2000 block of Morena Boulevard about 10:05 p.m. Thursday and towing a second bicycle by holding it with his right hand. Neither bike was equipped with reflectors or lights, according to Sgt. Michael Tansey of the San Diego Police Department.

A 67-year-old man driving a 2004 Toyota Tundra also traveling northbound on Morena Boulevard struck the bicyclist, who was taken to a hospital with a severe head injury that was considered life-threatening, Tansey said.

Alcohol or drugs were not considered factors in the crash, he said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call Traffic Division detectives at 858-495-7800. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.782359 by -117.207143.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.