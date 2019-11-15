Authorities ID girl killed in Saugus High shooting

Officials are expected to hold a news conference at noon Friday.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — The three surviving victims of Thursday’s shooting at a Santa Clarita high school were recovering Friday, as authorities released new information about the deadly attack.

Two students, 16-year-old Gracie Anne Muehlberger and a 14-year-old boy who had not been identified as of Friday morning, were killed in the shooting at Saugus High School, north of Los Angeles.

Another student shot at the campus, a 14-year-old boy, was released from the hospital Thursday. Two girls, ages 14 and 15, were also wounded in the shooting and remained in the hospital in “good to fair condition” Friday, authorities said.

The 16-year-old suspected gunman remained hospitalized, gravely injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators say surveillance video “clearly shows” the young man pull a handgun out of his backpack in a busy school quad, shoot five people and then turn the gun on himself.

Investigators found a .45-caliber, semi-automatic handgun in the quad.

The accused gunman, whose girlfriend and mother were cooperating with the investigation, turned 16 the day of the attack.