SAN DIEGO — At least two people were rushed to a hospital Friday night after a suspected wrong-way crash in Bonita.

The crash involving three vehicles happened just after 8 p.m. on state Route 54 near state Route 125, according to California Highway Patrol.

All lanes on eastbound SR-54 west of SR-125 are blocked.

BREAKING: Suspected wrong-way driver causes horrific crash on State Route 54 near 125 South In #Bonita. At least 2 people rushed to the hospital. All lanes of 54 blocked off. Stay w #FOX5SanDiego @ 10/11PM. pic.twitter.com/ZfRevgSUCJ — Liberty Zabala (@Liberty_Zabala) November 16, 2019