1 of 4 men sentenced for shotgun slaying in PB home

SAN DIEGO — One of four men who pleaded guilty in connection with last year’s shotgun slaying of a Pacific Beach resident was sentenced Friday to eight years in state prison.

Freddy Sosa, 38, was sentenced for his role in the Dec. 29, 2018, death of 44-year-old MarcAnthony Mendivil, who was killed in a home in the 2300 block of Wilbur Avenue.

Sosa’s co-defendants, Carlos Yslas, 25; Pedro Ramirez, 28; and Paul Charles Weinberger, 51, await sentencing. Yslas and Ramirez pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, while Weinberger pleaded to an assault with a deadly weapon count.

Yslas, who fired the fatal shots, faces up to 30 years in state prison when he is sentenced Jan. 10.

Ramirez, who faces eight years in prison, is also due to be sentenced Jan. 10, while Weinberger is slated to be sentenced to up to four years in prison on Dec. 6.

A probation report filed with the court indicates Mendivil was living at Weinberger’s home at the time of his death.

Sosa had previously lived at the home, but was kicked out by Weinberger following a dispute, the report states.

Mendivil then moved in, but soon after, Weinberger contacted Sosa asking him for help in removing Mendivil from the home for unspecified reasons, investigators were told. Weinberger told police he was drugged on the night of Mendivil’s killing and forced to withdraw cash from his bank to pay Yslas and Ramirez, who were brought in to assist in forcibly removing Mendivil from the home, the document states.

However, in the process of forcing Mendivil out, Yslas shot Mendivil twice, possibly because he thought the victim was reaching for a weapon, according to the report.

Officers found Mendivil suffering from a gunshot wound when they responded to a 1:47 a.m. call of a possible shooting last Dec. 29, San Diego Police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m., Dobbs said.

Deputy District Attorney Flavio Nominati said during Yslas and Ramirez’s arraignment earlier this year that both men entered the home masked and gloved. The men then fled the scene in a vehicle following the shooting, according to Nominati.

Weinberger and Sosa were arrested the day of the killing, while Yslas and Ramirez were already in custody on unrelated charges when they were re-arrested and charged in February for their roles in the homicide.