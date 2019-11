× Broken hydrant sends geyser into air

SAN DIEGO — A broken fire hydrant sent a massive geyser into the air on a street in Black Mountain Ranch Thursday morning.

The sheared hydrant was reported along the 14000 block of Encendido near Plein Aire, a short distance from the Lifetime Montessori School and Muslim Community Center.

The cause of the broken hydrant was under investigation.

