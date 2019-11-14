SWAT standoff underway in Spring Valley
SAN DIEGO — A SWAT team was gathering at a mobile home park in Spring Valley after a person barricaded themselves inside a mobile home Thursday afternoon.
The standoff was in progress at 4:30 p.m. at the Sweetwater Lodge Mobile Home Park, located along the 10700 block of Jamacha Boulevard east of state Route 54.
Authorities said a felony warrant had been issued against the person. Further details regarding the individual and the warrant were not immediately available.
32.727623 -116.963503