SWAT standoff underway in Spring Valley

Posted 4:58 PM, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:26PM, November 14, 2019

Authorities were gathering outside a mobile home in Spring Valley after a person barricaded themselves inside Thursday afternoon.

SAN DIEGO — A SWAT team was gathering at a mobile home park in Spring Valley after a person barricaded themselves inside a mobile home Thursday afternoon.

The standoff was in progress at 4:30 p.m. at the Sweetwater Lodge Mobile Home Park, located along the 10700 block of Jamacha Boulevard east of state Route 54.

Authorities said a felony warrant had been issued against the person. Further details regarding the individual and the warrant were not immediately available.

