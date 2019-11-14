Students report man exposing himself near local middle school

SAN DIEGO — A group of middle school girls told police they spotted a man exposing himself near Carmel Valley Middle School this week.

One of the kids’ moms called police to report the incident involving her daughter and a group of other students around 4 p.m. on Nov. 12. The girls were walking on Carmel Creek Road near Camino Sandoval.

The kids said they spotted a man in his car who appeared to be touching himself with his pants down. The man never looked at the girls, police said.

The students gave “varying descriptions of the car and man” so investigators did not have a specific description to work with, San Diego Police Department said.

Police said they are investigating.