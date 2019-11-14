Sinkhole impacting traffic from bridge into Coronado

CORONADO, Calif. — A sinkhole is impacting traffic from the Coronado Bridge into Coronado.

Around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Coronado police issued an alert about a sinkhole located where Pomona Avenue meets 3rd Street. Two lanes in the 300 block of Pomona Avenue, between A Avenue and Glorietta Place, were blocked as crews work to repair the sinkhole.

Caltrans San Diego reported a water leak in the same area.

One lane closed on SB-75 (4th St) at Glorietta Pl @CoronadoCity due to a water leak. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) November 15, 2019

Crews were expected to be working on repairs into Friday morning, according to Coronado police. Drivers should expect delays.