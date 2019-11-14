Production designer of ‘Blade Runner,’ ‘Back to the Future’ dies at 81

SAN DIEGO — Oscar-nominated production designer Lawrence G. Paull, whose film credits include “Blade Runner,” “Back to the Future” and “Romancing the Stone,” died in La Jolla at the age of 81, his family announced Thursday.

No funeral services are planned for Paull, who died on Sunday, according to publicist and family friend Spooky Stevens.

Paull did production design on more than 35 films, working with such directors as Ridley Scott, John Badham, Jon Avildsen, Paul Schrader, Peter Fonda and John Carpenter.

He received an Academy Award nomination and a BAFTA Film Award in 1983 for his work on “Blade Runner,” and another BAFTA nomination in 1986 for “Back to the Future.”

Scott said he was “always struck by his (Paull’s) staunch and faithful support of the strange plan for the unique world of `Blade Runner.’ Between (industrial designer Syd Mead) and myself, and Larry, it was a challenging, monumental task for him and against all odds — the proof is in his work in the film.”

Paull was born in Chicago in 1938 and entered the film industry as a set designer and an art director before ascending to production design. After retiring from the film industry in the earlier 2000s, Paull entered academia, serving as senior filmmaker-in-residence at the American Film Institute and teaching production design at Chapman University in Orange.

Paull is survived by his wife of 36 years, Mary Bolotin, son Michael Paull, sister Lesley Cavanagh and brother-in-law Craig Bolotin.

In lieu of flowers, his family requested that contributions be made in Paull’s memory to any worthwhile charitable organization.