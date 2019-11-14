× Pedestrian killed by train near Old Town

SAN DIEGO — A train struck and killed a pedestrian in Old Town Thursday, authorities reported.

The rail fatality in the 4000 block of Taylor Street occurred about 11:30 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

Details on the circumstances of the death, including the victim’s age and gender, were not immediately available.

Due to the fatality, Coaster passenger-train service was delayed until further notice, North County Transit District advised. The agency sent buses to its Sorrento Valley Station to help affected commuters reach their destinations.

Additionally, San Diego police closed Taylor Street from Congress Street to Pacific Highway to provide full access for investigators and emergency personnel.