Landon Donovan named manager of Loyal soccer club

SAN DIEGO – Former US soccer star Landon Donovan was named manager of San Diego’s new professional soccer team, the San Diego Loyal announced Thursday.

Donovan will have a dual role with the Loyal. He is also executive vice president of soccer operations for the newest member of the USL Championship soccer league.

“There are no names more synonymous with men’s soccer in the U.S. than Landon Donovan,” San Diego Loyal Chairman Andrew Vassiliadis said in a news release. “We are honored to have him lead our technical side, both on and off the pitch.”

Donovan, 37, is the U.S. men’s national team’s all-time leader in goals and assists. He also holds those records in Major League Soccer.

Donovan joined the San Diego Sockers arena team earlier this year, marking the third time he has come out of retirement to play professionally since 2014. He played for the LA Galaxy in 2016 and played half a year with Club León in Mexico last year.

The Loyal will begin play in March 2020 at Torero Stadium at the University of San Diego.