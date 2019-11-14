La Jolla residents evacuate after FBI finds hazardous chemicals

SAN DIEGO — Federal agents serving a search warrant at a La Jolla home Thursday came across unstable chemicals, prompting evacuations in the area while hazardous-materials personnel disposed of the potentially dangerous materials.

Authorities cleared people out of residences in the 600 block of Wrelton Drive and blocked off traffic lanes and sidewalks in the mid-afternoon, according to San Diego police.

The county Hazardous Incident Response Team was called in for “assistance in detonating and disposing of unstable chemicals that were determined could not be transported safely,” FBI spokeswoman Davene Butler said.

Once that process was complete, the evacuations and road closures in the neighborhood near Tourmaline Surf Park were lifted, according to police.

The FBI did not disclose the reasons for the search or the nature of the hazardous substances found during it. It also was unclear if any arrests took place during the operation.