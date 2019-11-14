Breaking News: Several wounded in school shooting north of LA

Fire destroys RV, spreads to nearby brush

Posted 11:07 AM, November 14, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A family of three was displaced Thursday when a fire tore through an RV and spread to a small patch of vegetation in a rural area between Alpine and Jamul, authorities said.

The non-injury fire was reported around 6:45 a.m. in the 18700 block of Lawson Hills Road, north of Northwood Drive, Cal Fire San Diego spokesman Thomas Shoots said.

Crews arrived at the scene around 7:20 a.m. and found that flames had fully engulfed the RV and spread to brush nearby, Shoots said.

Firefighters knocked down the flames by 7:35 a.m., after the blaze had burned a roughly 100-square-foot patch of vegetation, he said.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents — two adults and one child — arrange for temporary lodging.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

