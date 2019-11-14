Fight breaks out in SoCal Popeyes drive-thru

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEMECULA, Calif. -- A fight in the drive-thru line at a Temecula Popeyes was caught on video.

The brawl broke out Friday night when witnesses say a couple got upset with the car in front of them for taking too long. That couple laid on the horn, sparking an argument with passengers of the other car.

The fight escalated from there, with multiple people throwing punches. Police eventually arrived to break up the fight and no one was ultimately arrested or seriously hurt.

Gigi Drummond was behind the vehicles involved and said she recorded the video because one of the men was shouting threats. Drummond said she and her family ultimately got their meal for free.

Since Popeyes announced the return of its popular chicken sandwich, large crowds and long drive-thru lines have been drawn to the restaurants. A man was stabbed to death at a Maryland Popeyes after an argument in line.