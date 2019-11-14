Driver runs off after hitting man getting into car

Breaking News: Several wounded in school shooting north of LA

SAN DIEGO -- A pedestrian suffered serious head injuries and a spinal fracture Thursday morning when a hit-and-run motorist struck him and five parked vehicles as he was getting into his car in the Southcrest area, police said.

It happened shortly before 4:15 a.m. in the 3600 block of National Avenue, east of the Otto Plaza shopping center, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

A man driving a black Lincoln SUV westbound on National Avenue veered to the right for unknown reasons and struck the 46-year-old man as he was getting into his vehicle parked along the north curb of the road, Martinez said.

The Lincoln driver also struck a total of five parked vehicles -- leaving the SUV unable to move -- before he ran off westbound on National Avenue, the officer said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of major trauma to his head and a spinal fracture, Martinez said. An update on the man's condition was not immediately available.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-7 man in his 30s with a heavy build. His ethnicity was not reported.

He was last seen wearing a black hat and a white T-shirt.

A SigAlert was issued, shutting down both directions of National Avenue between 35th and 43rd streets for the crash investigation.

