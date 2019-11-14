Doorbell security system records possible kidnapping

LOS ANGELES — An investigation was underway Thursday into a possible kidnapping after audible screams were captured on a doorbell security system in the Leimert Park area of South Los Angeles.

Officers responded to a potential kidnapping about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Third Avenue, but did not find evidence of a kidnapping, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The female victim can be heard screaming for help several times.

Several witnesses also reported hearing the person — described only as black female with dark, braided hair — as she screamed, “Help me, somebody help me,” police said.

Witnesses also reported seeing a car, possibly a white four-door Toyota Prius with two people inside, speeding south on Third Avenue, according to the LAPD.

The possible victim was believed to be in the front passenger seat and a black male was apparently at the wheel as the Prius sped off, police said.

“The suspect was heard shouting, `I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” police said.

One witness told police her hair was being pulled backward as she screamed and that the Prius had “plastic wrap over the front passenger side window” from possible prior collision damage.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call LAPD Southwest Division detectives at 213-485-2197.

After hours or on weekends, calls can be directed to 877-LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or lacrimestoppers.org.