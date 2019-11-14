× Crash shuts down lanes on busy freeway

SAN DIEGO — A rollover crash caused a temporary lane shutdown along a busy freeway in the Mission Valley area Thursday evening.

The multi-vehicle crash was reported around 4:10 p.m.

The westbound Interstate 8 connector to southbound state Route 163 was closed around 4:30 p.m. and reopened about 30 minutes later.

The WB I-8 ramp to SB SR-163 is closed due to a multi-vehicle traffic collision. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) November 15, 2019

Details regarding the cause of the crash and the extent of the injuries suffered by those involved were not immediately available.