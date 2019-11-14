Crash shuts down lanes on busy freeway

A rollover crash caused a temporary shutdown along a busy freeway in the Mission Valley area Thursday evening.

The multi-vehicle crash was reported around 4:10 p.m.

The westbound Interstate 8 connector to southbound state Route 163 was closed around 4:30 p.m. and reopened about 30 minutes later.

Details regarding the cause of the crash and the extent of the injuries suffered by those involved were not immediately available.

